Dr. Stephen Enns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Enns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Enns, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.
Dr. Enns works at
Locations
-
1
Stephen J Enns MD224 Greenville St NW, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 649-0808Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Enns?
You have to wait a bit in his waiting room but he takes the time to talk to you and listens to your concerns. Very dedicated to his treatments.
About Dr. Stephen Enns, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487711354
Education & Certifications
- Mc Ga
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Enns works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Enns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.