Dr. Stephen Ehrlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ehrlich, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Ehrlich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Ehrlich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hoag Health Center Irvine - Sand Canyon - Coastal Cardiology16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 255, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 276-2446
- 2 333 Corporate Dr Ste 100, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 Directions (949) 276-2446
-
3
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center24451 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ehrlich?
Dr Ehrlich was receptive to my daughter and listened carefully. He went out of his way to schedule a hospital test despite it being his typical day off. It was easy to schedule our office visits and his staff were very professional. We will definitely return again.
About Dr. Stephen Ehrlich, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1700862547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehrlich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehrlich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehrlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehrlich works at
Dr. Ehrlich has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehrlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrlich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrlich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehrlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehrlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.