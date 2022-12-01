See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Reno, NV
Dr. Stephen Edney, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Edney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Autonoma Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Edney works at Silverada Family Care in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of Northern Nevada
    730 Willow St, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 358-3336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 01, 2022
    He has always been there for me and my father in law, through many injuries and ailments, simply the most knowledgable, caring Dr I could wish for, I thank God for Him. His staff are always friendly and considerate,,I reccommend Him Highly, Lloyd Mitts.
    Lloyd Mitts — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Edney, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891850335
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center|Huron Hospital Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • U Autonoma Ciudad Juarez
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Edney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Edney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edney.

