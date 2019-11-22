Overview

Dr. Stephen Eberwine, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Franklin, IN. They completed their fellowship with Med Coll SC



Dr. Eberwine works at American Health Network in Franklin, IN with other offices in Avon, IN and Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.