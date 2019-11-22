Dr. Stephen Eberwine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eberwine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Eberwine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Eberwine, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Franklin, IN. They completed their fellowship with Med Coll SC
Dr. Eberwine works at
Locations
American Health Network1159 W Jefferson St Ste 102, Franklin, IN 46131 Directions (317) 736-3346
American Health Network of Indiana1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste B1500, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-2244
Hematology/Oncology100 Hospital Ln Ste 320, Danville, IN 46122 Directions (317) 745-3752
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Eberwine since 2009 he has helped me to fight cancer twice!! He is an amazing Dr he really cares about his patients. He was my moms Dr before me and she loved him too. He takes the time to talk to you and listen to your concerns. Yes maybe you have to wait sometimes at your appointment but it’s worth it because he is taking the time to help save your life!! I think it’s better to have a Dr that doesn’t rush you thru like an assembly line and listens and does everything he possibly can to make you better.
About Dr. Stephen Eberwine, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1285603886
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll SC
- IU Health Methodist
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eberwine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eberwine accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eberwine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eberwine works at
Dr. Eberwine has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eberwine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Eberwine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eberwine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eberwine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eberwine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.