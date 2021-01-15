Overview

Dr. Stephen Earle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Earle works at Stephen E Earle MD PA in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.