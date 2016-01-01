Dr. Eadline has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Eadline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Eadline, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Locations
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1400Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Eadline, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1053303453
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eadline accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eadline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eadline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eadline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eadline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eadline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.