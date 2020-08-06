Dr. Stephen Durkee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durkee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Durkee, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Durkee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their residency with Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus
Dr. Durkee works at
Locations
-
1
Macon GYN/OB Associates650 Coliseum Pl, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 745-7935
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durkee?
Dr Durkee was my daughter's doctor. He delivered my 1st grandson. Office visits did not take long. Straight forward and to the point! Office staff is friendly. Dr Durkee is great!!
About Dr. Stephen Durkee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437113826
Education & Certifications
- Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durkee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durkee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durkee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durkee works at
Dr. Durkee has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durkee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Durkee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durkee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durkee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durkee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.