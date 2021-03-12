Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Duncan, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Duncan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Duncan works at
Locations
Downtown Chiropractic and Sports Development Center PA2056 Centre Pointe Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 325-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent explanation of issues and plan of care.
About Dr. Stephen Duncan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487607586
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan works at
Dr. Duncan speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
