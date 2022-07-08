Overview

Dr. Stephen Ducey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Ducey works at Femino-Ducey-Queler Orthopaedic Group in Nutley, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.