Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Ducatman, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Stephen Ducatman, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.

Dr. Ducatman works at Woodruff Institute in Naples, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Woodruff Institute-Naples Office
    2235 Venetian Ct Ste 1, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 596-9337
    The Woodruff Institute- Bonita Springs/Estero Offi
    23471 Walden Center Dr Ste 300, Estero, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 596-9337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shingles
Boil
Mole Evaluation
Shingles
Boil
Mole Evaluation

Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Herpes Simplex Infection
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Acne Surgery
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Canker Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Erysipelas
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 17, 2020
    Polite and very good clinically. Explained diagnosis and treatment. Excellent staff and seen quickly.
    Dec 17, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Ducatman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487605242
    Education & Certifications

    • University Miami
    • Roger Williams Genl Hospital
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Ducatman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ducatman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ducatman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ducatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ducatman has seen patients for Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ducatman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducatman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducatman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ducatman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ducatman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

