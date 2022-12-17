Overview

Dr. Stephen Drukker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Drukker works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.