Dr. Stephen Drukker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Medical Center2829 Babcock Rd Ste 700, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
- Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Third time I’ve seen Dr Drukker. Always very clear communication of problem, treatment options, and likely results. Patiently answers questions. Very pleasant experience. Highly recommend him!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York University
- Emory University Affil Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Calvin College
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Drukker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drukker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drukker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drukker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drukker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drukker speaks Spanish.
197 patients have reviewed Dr. Drukker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drukker.
