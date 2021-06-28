See All Anesthesiologists in Cleveland, TN
Dr. Stephen Dreskin, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3 (108)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Dreskin, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Dreskin works at Westside Neurology Services in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN and Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Neurology Services
    2700 Westside Dr NW Ste 306, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 664-4635
  2. 2
    Tennessee Valley Pain Management
    1012 Executive Dr, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 486-1444
  3. 3
    Chattanooga
    6130 Shallowford Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 664-4635

Hospital Affiliations
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Myelopathy

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (46)
    Jun 28, 2021
    Dr.Dreskin is one of the best and Caring Doctor's..I have been going to him for over 13 years and is always caring and listen to my every needs that is going on with me.Has always been very concerned with me..He always knows how you are feeling once you walk into the room.I am blessed to have him as my Pain Management doctor due to my Multiple knee surgeries.Thanks Dr.Dreskin for caring..
    Caring Doctor. — Jun 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Dreskin, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Dreskin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386648160
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Dreskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dreskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dreskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreskin.

