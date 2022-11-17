Dr. Dona has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Dona, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dona, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Kettering Health Troy and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Dona works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of S W Ohio Inc8701 Troy Pike Ste 40B, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (937) 439-6242
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Kettering Health Troy
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dona?
Dr Dona was exactly the kind of Doctor I was looking for. He listened to my goals and with professionalism guided me in the alternatives to care I could choose. The outcome was successful and I feel lucky I found Dr Dona after meeting with several other Doctors.
About Dr. Stephen Dona, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
- 1649257536
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dona works at
Dr. Dona has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dona speaks German.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.