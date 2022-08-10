Dr. Stephen Dobkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dobkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dobkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Dobkin works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at East Orlando258 S Chickasaw Trl Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent medical knowledge, professional, compassionate. Always able to see and treat me
About Dr. Stephen Dobkin, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1306899893
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Affiliated Hospitals
- Brown University Ri Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Dobkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dobkin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dobkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobkin works at
Dr. Dobkin has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobkin.
