Dr. Stephen Dixon, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Oklahoma State University Medical Center



Dr. Dixon works at Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Glenpool, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.