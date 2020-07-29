Dr. Dimarzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Dimarzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dimarzo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Uscd Med Ctr
Dr. Dimarzo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Healthscripps Clinic Med Lab9333 Genesee Ave Ste 170, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (760) 633-7245Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Kulreet K Chaudhary Apc9850 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dimarzo?
Dr. DiMarzo is my Hero! Not only has he been my OBGYN for the last million years, but he is one of the kindest, most caring, competent, educated & compassionate physicians I've ever had! He not only made my 27 y/o's son's birth viable 27 years ago; but has taken such good care of me throughout the years. I trust this man with my life as he explains everything well, and I have never felt that my appt's have been rushed or not important. He also has an EXCELLENT staff who are prompt with any questions, f/u scheduling appts, and all my messages via my Scripps Portal have always been answered in a timely manner Patients ALWAYS come first & I have always leave my appt's looking forward to my next scheduled appt. Best Practices, Best Physician, Most accommodating staff ~ that always has a nice inviting smile to share that is always contagious.
About Dr. Stephen Dimarzo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1366479461
Education & Certifications
- Uscd Med Ctr
- Uscd Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimarzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimarzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimarzo works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimarzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimarzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimarzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimarzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.