Dr. Stephen Dickson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dickson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Locations
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 215, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 378-5411Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dickson, was extremely informative and a courteous physician, as well as all the staff we came into contact with.
About Dr. Stephen Dickson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1023422474
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
