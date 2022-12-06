Overview

Dr. Stephen Desilva, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospital



Dr. Desilva works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.