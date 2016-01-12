Dr. Dentler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Dentler, DO
Dr. Stephen Dentler, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
- 1 9410 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy Ste 202, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 579-1333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dentler & His staff have been seeing my children since a very young age, always been very pleased with him & every one there. My autistic son only likes seeing him out of all of his other doctor's over the years, that say's something for me. Kimberly Ramirez
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1225003296
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
