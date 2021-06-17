Dr. Dent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Dent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dent, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Dent works at
Locations
San Diego Ear Nose & Throat Specialists2020 Cassia Rd Ste 101, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Directions (760) 479-2100
M J Thibault MD Inc227 N El Camino Real Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (619) 322-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dent was very informative before doing the test ensuring I knew what was happening each step of the way and asked a lot of questions. Overall great experience.
About Dr. Stephen Dent, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215943139
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Dent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
