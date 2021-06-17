Overview

Dr. Stephen Dent, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Dent works at Champaign Dental Group in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.