Overview

Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Densen works at Long Island Bone & Joint LLP in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY, Smithtown, NY and Southampton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.