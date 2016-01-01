See All Podiatrists in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Densen works at Long Island Bone & Joint LLP in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY, Smithtown, NY and Southampton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
8 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
10 (179)
View Profile
Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM
Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM
10 (108)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Bone and Joint at Riverhead
    788 Harrison Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 591-3801
  2. 2
    Long Island Bone and Joint at Port Jefferson
    635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 204, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-0008
  3. 3
    North Shore-lij Cardiovascular Medicine PC
    222 E Main St Ste 108, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 606-4643
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
  4. 4
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    686 COUNTY ROAD 39A, Southampton, NY 11968 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 283-0355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Densen?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Densen to family and friends

    Dr. Densen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Densen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM.

    About Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598874208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor-U Tex
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University at Albany
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Densen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Densen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Densen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Densen has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Densen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Densen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Densen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Densen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Densen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.