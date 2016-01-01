Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Densen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Densen works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Bone and Joint at Riverhead788 Harrison Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 591-3801
-
2
Long Island Bone and Joint at Port Jefferson635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 204, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-0008
-
3
North Shore-lij Cardiovascular Medicine PC222 E Main St Ste 108, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 606-4643Monday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pm
-
4
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group686 COUNTY ROAD 39A, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 283-0355
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Densen?
About Dr. Stephen Densen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598874208
Education & Certifications
- Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency
- Baylor-U Tex
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University at Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Densen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Densen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Densen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Densen works at
Dr. Densen has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Densen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Densen speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Densen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Densen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Densen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Densen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.