Dr. Stephen Denq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Denq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Denq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Denq works at
Locations
-
1
Buddhist Tzu-chi Free Clinic1000 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 281-3383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denq?
Compassionate with his patients.
About Dr. Stephen Denq, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1568533073
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denq works at
Dr. Denq speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Denq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.