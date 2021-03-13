Dr. Stephen Dechter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dechter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dechter, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Pasco, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Klickitat Valley Hospital, Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Dechter works at
Locations
Benton Franklin Orthopedic9915 Sandifur Pkwy Ste B, Pasco, WA 99301 Directions (509) 586-2828
Auburn Office711 S Auburn St, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 586-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
High Desert Surgery Center LLC521 N Young St Ste 100, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 736-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Klickitat Valley Hospital
- Lourdes Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolute hero. This Dr. went above and beyond what we all have to come to expect from the medical system these days. He's easy to talk too, smart, detail orientated, warm and funny. Some of us with complex and longstanding conditions have a hard time getting out all the details in a visit and feel like the doctor is just going through the motions or stops listing at some point. Not the case with Dechter, he listens and adsorbs the details. If your looking for quality there's no need to look any further this is your guy. Clean office and a friendly staff with short appointment waits.
About Dr. Stephen Dechter, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1568635365
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Dechter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dechter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dechter has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dechter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dechter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.