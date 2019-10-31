Dr. Stephen Deal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Deal, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Deal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Caromont Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Deal works at
Locations
Carolina Digestive Health Assoc - Charlotte300 Billingsley Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 372-6202
Atrium Health Union600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 372-7974
Carolina Digestive Health Associates Pa-matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 460, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 814-0779
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just saw Dr. Deal today. He is very experience and knowledgeable. My Wife and I are both patiences. His suggestions in regard to our life style have helped us as much or more than the medicine. Jennifer, his PA, and Blake, his Assistant are outstanding!
About Dr. Stephen Deal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Deal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deal works at
Dr. Deal has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Deal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deal.
