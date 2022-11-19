Dr. Stephen De Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen De Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen De Young, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.
Dr. De Young works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Orthopedic Group, LLP1350 CREEK WAY DR, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 494-1314
-
2
Stephen De Young, MD16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 321, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 494-1314
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Young?
Dr DeYoung s such a knowledgeable and compassionate doctor You will never feel rushed and he will not speak down to you. Explains everything with patience and kindness
About Dr. Stephen De Young, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1316944150
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Houston
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Young works at
Dr. De Young has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. De Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.