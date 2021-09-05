Dr. Stephen De Souza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen De Souza, MD
Dr. Stephen De Souza, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Manchester Royal Eye Hosp/U Manchester
Associated Retina Consultants1750 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 242-4928
Associated Retinal Consultants, Peoria office15353 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 242-4928
Associated Retina Consultants1933 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (602) 242-4928
Associated Retina Consultants14500 N Northsight Blvd Ste 121, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 242-4928
Associated Retinal Consultants, Gilbert, AZ3513 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 821-3500
Associated Retina Consultants545 N Peart Rd Ste 200, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (602) 242-4928
Associated Retina Consultants454 N Peart Rd, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (602) 242-4928
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Alta Health Network
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premier Group Insurance
- Prime Health Services
Thank you Dr DeSuza for fixing my retina when other drs failed!
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Manchester Royal Eye Hosp/U Manchester
- U Toronto
- Ottawa Genl Hosp
Dr. De Souza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Souza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Souza speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. De Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Souza.
