Overview

Dr. Stephen Day, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Day works at Emory at Stonecrest Primary Care in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.