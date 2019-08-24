Dr. Stephen Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Magie-Mabrey Eye Clinic Conway924 MAIN ST, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 327-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Magie Mabrey Eye Clinic3215 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 452-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Arkansas Retina9800 Baptist Health Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 223-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
I LOVE Dr. Stephen Davis!!! I just cannot imagine going to any other doctor for treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy. He is gentle, patient, compassionate and always puts me at ease.
About Dr. Stephen Davis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1326256918
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.