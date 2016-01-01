Overview

Dr. Stephen Daugherty, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Daugherty works at Horizon Eye Care in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.