Dr. Stephen Daugherty, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Daugherty, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Horizon Eye Care PA135 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (877) 825-6894
Waverly11835 Southmore Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 341-3220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pineville10520 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 541-6127
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Daugherty, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Scottish Rite Children's Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daugherty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daugherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daugherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daugherty has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daugherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daugherty speaks Italian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Daugherty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daugherty.
