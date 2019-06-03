Overview

Dr. Stephen Dante, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Dante works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.