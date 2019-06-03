Dr. Stephen Dante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dante, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Cooper Neurological Institute at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W Fl 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best
About Dr. Stephen Dante, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
