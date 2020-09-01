Dr. Damm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Damm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Damm, MD is a Dermatologist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Damm works at
Locations
Stephen R Damm MD9811 Mallard Dr Ste 202, Laurel, MD 20708 Directions (301) 776-2818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He's the best. I have been going to him for over 30 years.
About Dr. Stephen Damm, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damm accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damm has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Skin Tag Removal and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Damm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damm.
