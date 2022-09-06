Overview

Dr. Stephen Dalrymple, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center, Carteret Health Care and Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dalrymple works at Carolina Craniospinal Neurosurgery in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.