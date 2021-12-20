See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Stephen Dalm, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Dalm, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Dr. Dalm works at Grand Rapids OB/GYN and Center for Women's Sexual Health in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Rapids OB/GYN and Center for Women's Sexual Health
    4070 Lake Dr SE Ste 101, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 247-1700
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Therapy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Testing Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 20, 2021
    Dr. Dalm is the absolute best! He has so much experience and it shows! He is so patient, kind, and understanding. He takes a wonderful approach to medicine, has great bedside manner, and truly cares about his patients. Dr. Dalm takes a proactive approach to his patients. While other doctors brushed off reproductive symptoms I had and just wanted to write prescriptions, Dr. Dalm immediately worked to find out the issues by ordering an ultrasound and blood work. We trust Dr. Dalm fully, especially during labor and delivery. He safely delivered our first baby and we are so thrilled he will be delivering our second. I have no worries about labor / delivery knowing I have such an experienced Dr that my husband and I fully trust.
    — Dec 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Dalm, DO
    About Dr. Stephen Dalm, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114028255
    Education & Certifications

    • Botsford Gnrl Hosp
    • Metropolitan Hospital
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Michigan
