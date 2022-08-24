Dr. Stephen Dailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dailey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Locations
Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd Dme3399 Trindle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-5530
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania250 Alexander Spring Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015 Directions (717) 761-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
This will be my second experience with Dr. Dailey. I had great results with my left hand Surgery and am know back to correct issues with my right.
About Dr. Stephen Dailey, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386642023
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
