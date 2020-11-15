Dr. Dailey Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Dailey Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dailey Jr, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7777 University Dr Ste A, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8690
-
2
UC Health7690 Discovery Dr Unit 1000, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8690
-
3
UC Health Orthopdcs/Sprts Medcn222 Piedmont Ave Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8690
-
4
UC Health Orthopedics9275 Montgomery Rd Ste 300, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 475-8690
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Best doc. Been going to Doc Dailey for 30 yrs. highly recommend !!!
About Dr. Stephen Dailey Jr, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134128200
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dailey Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dailey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dailey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dailey Jr.
