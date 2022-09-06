Dr. Stephen Dada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Dada, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Dada, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.
Locations
Crown Surgery Medical Group25470 Medical Center Dr Ste 203, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 973-7290
Mowbray P. Hagan, M.D. Inc.482 Corona Mall, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 736-0696
Hospital Affiliations
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dada did surgery on me, last month, and everything went well. He did great and made sure I was on the best hands. I felt very safe during and after the procedure and I am 95% healed now, Dr Dada is a life saver, thank you doc!
About Dr. Stephen Dada, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Atlanta Med Ctr
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Virginia
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dada accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dada has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.