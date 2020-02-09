Dr. Crane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Crane, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Crane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Crane works at
Locations
1
Associates in Ob Gyn & Infertility LLC375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 202, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-7707
- 2 825 Bloomfield Ave Ste 103, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 239-5010
3
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-8284
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so pleased with my first experience with Dr. Crane and his team and thrilled to be a patient in their practice. Dr. Crane came highly recommended by multiple people in my existing "care team" for a chronic condition, but I admittedly was nervous about making the change from my previous gynecologist. The administrative staff were kind, welcoming, and efficient. The RN asked detailed questions during intake and Dr. Crane followed up on all items and answered all questions. Dr. Crane was very professional and incredibly personable.
About Dr. Stephen Crane, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
- 1073613998
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- St Barnabas MC
Dr. Crane works at
