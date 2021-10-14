Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Cox, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Cox, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Specialists Hospital Shreveport, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Cox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Specialists Of Louisiana1500 Line Ave Ste 100, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 635-3052Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic Specialists Of Louisiana2005 Landry Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 752-7850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Specialists Hospital Shreveport
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
I went to see Dr. Cox for a second opinion today. He spent over 40 minutes explaining everything. When he left the room to go get a few supplies, I thought of more questions. And asked away. Did not feel rushed and he was recommended by other friend, too, so he will be the doctor who will perform the surgery. Can’t say enough how thorough and gracious he was.
About Dr. Stephen Cox, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164427829
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Washington and Lee, Lexington, VA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.