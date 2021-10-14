Overview

Dr. Stephen Cox, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Specialists Hospital Shreveport, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Cox works at Orthopedic Specialists Of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.