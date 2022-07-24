Overview

Dr. Stephen Covington, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Covington works at Island View Gastroenterology in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.