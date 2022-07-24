Dr. Stephen Covington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Covington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Covington, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Locations
Island View Gastroenterology168 N Brent St Ste 404, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-6525
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Covington is the most caring and easy doctor to talk to He never makes you feel that he does not have time fir you. Keeps your records up to date ans answers all your questions regarding your health issues. I would highly recommend him for great care and treatment.
About Dr. Stephen Covington, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1154353456
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Wadsworth Va Hospital
- Los Angeles Co Harbor
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- UCLA Westwood
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
