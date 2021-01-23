Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couvillion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Couvillion works at
Locations
California Retina Consultants525 E Micheltorena St # 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Directions (805) 966-7085
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great patient doctor. Explains things well and takes his time to be sure you understand treatments.
About Dr. Stephen Couvillion, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1316980014
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couvillion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couvillion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couvillion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couvillion works at
Dr. Couvillion has seen patients for Floaters, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couvillion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Couvillion speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Couvillion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couvillion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couvillion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couvillion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.