Dr. Stephen Courtney, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (110)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stephen Courtney, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Courtney works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center
    5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 250-5700
    Advanced Spine Center
    2004 Ventura Dr Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 110 ratings
    Patient Ratings (110)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Courtney, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • English
    • 1023013141
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida Spine Institute
    • Texas A&M HSC/Scott & White Hosp
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    • NORTHEAST LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Courtney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courtney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Courtney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Courtney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Courtney works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Courtney’s profile.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Courtney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courtney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courtney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courtney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

