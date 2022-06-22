Overview

Dr. Stephen Courtney, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Courtney works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.