Dr. Stephen Courtin, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Courtin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Courtin works at Medstar Good Smrtn Hosp Grtrcs in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Constipation and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Center for Successful Aging at MedStar Good Samaritan
    5601 Loch Raven Blvd # RMB502, Baltimore, MD 21239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 444-4720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Constipation
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Anxiety
Constipation
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Earwax Buildup
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Headache
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Urinary Incontinence
Asthma
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Hypertension
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Administrative Physical
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autonomic Disorders
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Laryngitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dehydration
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Disorders
Elbow Injuries
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Heartburn
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Indigestion
Interstitial Cystitis
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polypharmacy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2017
    My Mom treats w/ Dr. Courtin and Carrie Wheeler ( Nurse Practitioner) at the Center for Successful Aging. They and their staff are knowledgeable, most empathetic, caring, and gentle. Both have a spirituality and demeanor about them that is soothing and comforting. Dr. Courtin is responsive, concerned and always follows through. I highly recommend him as an elder care physician. Laura Teal
    Laura Teal in Shrewsbury, PA — Nov 20, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Courtin, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649512690
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Courtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Courtin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Courtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Courtin works at Medstar Good Smrtn Hosp Grtrcs in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Courtin’s profile.

    Dr. Courtin has seen patients for Anxiety, Constipation and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Courtin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Courtin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courtin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

