Dr. Stephen Cosentino, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stephen Cosentino, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX.
Locations
Dr Stephen Cosentino1215 Doctors Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 350-0009
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
super nice doctor and staff. Very welcoming and explained everything very well before my procedure and afterwards. Would highly recommend for any oral surgery needs.
About Dr. Stephen Cosentino, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1851466064
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cosentino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cosentino accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosentino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosentino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosentino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosentino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.