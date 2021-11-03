Overview

Dr. Stephen Copen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Copen works at Davita Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.