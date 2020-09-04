Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Cooper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
Stephen H. Cooper M.d. Inc.18399 Ventura Blvd Ste 248, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 708-3600
Providence Tarzana Medical Center18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 881-0800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found his front office staff to be friendly and helpful. The doctor did not rush me and I was able to explain my various concerns. He had helpful recommendations regarding my general health, and offered to have a sleep study done when I described snoring and feeling unrested upon awakening. His staff was also very helpful in explaining some billing questions that I had.
About Dr. Stephen Cooper, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English, French
- 1528154689
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooper speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
