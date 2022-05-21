See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Stephen Conti, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
3 (52)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Conti, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Upmc East, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Conti works at Orthopaedic Specialists in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside
    9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 5113, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 471-0935
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Specialists, UPMC
    1300 Oxford Dr Ste 1B, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 748-7444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Upmc East
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Disorders
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Disorders

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (23)
    May 21, 2022
    I saw him for a consult on post op pain following ankle surgery by another doctor. He thoroughly explained the procedure and possible reasons for the pain. I waited for an hour beyond my appointment time but it was well worth it. Office staff all very pleasant and helpful.
    Karen S — May 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Conti, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Conti, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902806300
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center Orhtopedic Care
    Residency
    • Hospital Jt Disease Ortho Institute
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Conti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Conti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

