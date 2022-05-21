Dr. Stephen Conti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Conti, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Conti, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Upmc East, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
-
1
Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 5113, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (877) 471-0935
-
2
Orthopaedic Specialists, UPMC1300 Oxford Dr Ste 1B, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 748-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Upmc East
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him for a consult on post op pain following ankle surgery by another doctor. He thoroughly explained the procedure and possible reasons for the pain. I waited for an hour beyond my appointment time but it was well worth it. Office staff all very pleasant and helpful.
About Dr. Stephen Conti, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1902806300
Education & Certifications
- Center Orhtopedic Care
- Hospital Jt Disease Ortho Institute
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
