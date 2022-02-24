Overview

Dr. Stephen Conti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Of Toronto Canada



Dr. Conti works at Vitreo-Retinal Consultants, Inc in Canton, OH with other offices in Canfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.