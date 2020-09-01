Overview

Dr. Stephen Confer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Confer works at Urologic Specialists Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Fort Smith, AR and Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.