Dr. Stephen Collins, MD
Dr. Stephen Collins, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.
Yale-new Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-2259Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Center for Reproductive Endocrinology (formerly Sher Institute Dallas)7777 Forest Ln Ste C638, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-6686
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly recommend Dr. Collins - we had sought his help in October 2021 and heard our first miracle heartbeats in December 2021. Compared to other IVF places I had worked with in the past, Dr. Collins made the process of a stimulation cycle, egg retrieval, embryo transfer etc very smooth with as few appointments as necessary to achieve a successful outcome. As someone who works a high-intensity job, this was very appreciated. As a provider, he is also kind, knowledgeable, and just a joy to work with especially during what can be a stressful and emotional fertility journey full of ups and downs. He was always upfront with us about how things were going and with expectations. Overall, it was a great experience and we will be going back to him in the future if needed!
About Dr. Stephen Collins, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1740571652
Education & Certifications
- Yale School of Medicine
- Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
