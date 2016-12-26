Dr. Stephen Colbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Colbert, MD
Dr. Stephen Colbert, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 882-2275Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
- University Of Missouri Health Care
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I recently had a large mole removed on my cheek. One week after surgery, it looked amazing! There was only minor redness and a very faint scar. Now, not even 2 weeks after surgery yet, you can hardly even tell I had the procedure done. Easily covered by makeup & the scar is barely visible. Highly recommend Dr. Colbert!! Not to mention his staff is very friendly and the procedure was very quick & painless!
About Dr. Stephen Colbert, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942229596
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Colbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colbert works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Colbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.